Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19, after being on a training camp in Dubai.

Pierre Gasly has confirmed he has contracted COVID-19. The French driver has recently returned home from a training camp in Dubai, where pictures posted on social media showed Gasly meeting guests and hotel staff while not wearing a mask.

Gasly becomes the most recent driver to test positive for the coronavirus, following recent positive tests for Charles Leclerc & Lando Norris, as well as Lewis Hamilton in early December.

“Hello everyone, I hope you’re all safe and well.” said Gasly in a statement he released on social media. “I wanted to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I have told everyone I’ve been in contact with during these last few days.”

“I’m currently self-isolating, and following the protocol set by the local health authorities.”

“I’m feeling OK, and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation.”

