Keep an eye on selling sites for Pierre Gasly, as the French driver has had his home burgled with the loss of personal items.Pierre Gasly is urging his fans to keep an eye out for items that may belong to him appearing on selling sites, after his home in France was ransacked.

Returning home to Normandy after the recent run of three races at Silverstone and Catalunya, Gasly discovered that his house had been broken into and plenty of personal items have been stolen by those responsible.

In a message shared on social media, the Alpha Tauri driver said: “Some people are really worthless, disrespectful & despicable.”

“I got robbed and my house in Normandy was ransacked.” Gasly said.

Items stolen include BRM watches with his name, TAG Heuer watches, jewelry, clothing, glasses and some of his racing helmets.

Pierre is requesting anyone who spots any suspicious merchandise for sale to contact him, or have any information that may help in the recovery of his property.