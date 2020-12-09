Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Pirelli will carry out some testing of their 2021 C4 compound this weekend at Yas Marina, with drivers required to use it in FP2.

Following on from the F1 teams testing out Pirelli’s 2021 C3 compound during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, Pirelli are bringing along their C4 compound to be used in practice this weekend.

The same compound was tested during FP2 at the Portuguese Grand Prix in October.

Teams will each be given a single set of the 2021 C4 compound this Friday, with all drivers required to use this tyres for a minimum of eight timed laps during the FP2 session. This session is more representative of the race conditions that teams will encounter over the weekend, and will also have allowed the circuit to rubber in from the earlier FP1 session.

The aim of the test is to allow teams and drivers to gather data that will be useful for next season. The new specification for 2021 has been developed to suit the continued evolution of the current cars and the expected loads on them next year. The same compounds have been used in 2019 & 2020, as the teams rejected the new compounds for 2020 last year after negative feedback from the drivers. Following the testing of the C3 in Bahrain, the drivers weren’t particularly happy with the new compounds once again. Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton were both critical, with the reigning Champion saying “I’d prefer to just stay on these (2019/2020) tyres. If that’s all they’ve got and that’s the best they can do, which clearly it is, then it’d be better just to stay with this tyre.”

Pirelli have suggested reduced tyre pressure for the teams for the test, with 21.5psi suggested for the front and 19.5 at the rears, some 1.5 and 0.5psi lower than the current spec.