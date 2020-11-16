Turkish Grand Prix – Pirelli boss Mario Isola is in isolation, as the Italian has tested positive for the coronavirus over the Turkish GP weekend. Mario Isola has had to go into isolation following the race at Istanbul Park, following a positive coronavirus test.

The Italian, who is Pirelli’s Head of F1 & Car Racing, was tested for the virus on Sunday in Istanbul, returning a positive result for COVID-19. A statement from Formula 1 confirmed the result, and said “The FIA, Formula 1 and Pirelli can confirm that Pirelli Head of F1 and Car Racing Mario Isola has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday 15 November at the Turkish Grand Prix.”

“Mario returned a positive result during the regular Sunday COVID testing schedule. He is now isolating, and is asymptomatic and will adhere to the local medical guidelines. All close contacts have been declared, retested, and no further positive cases have been returned.”

The 51 year old has worked directly on the frontline throughout the coronavirus pandemic – he doubles up as a volunteer paramedic and ambulance driver in his spare time, and has done so for the last 30 years.

He volunteers his time with the Croce Viola Milano, which is made up of 150 volunteers working in shifts to ensure 24 hour coverage. Isola also helps out with training volunteers for the service, as well as with fundraising initiatives.

Isola’s positive test comes just days after Williams’ interim team boss Simon Roberts also tested positive for the virus.