Canadian Grand Prix – Max Verstappen took pole in the Canadian rain while Nico Hulkenberg made Haas’ day to take P2 just before Q3 was Red Flagged.

After a Red Flag-causing crash half way through FP3, Ferrari managed to get Carlos Sainz’ SF-23 fixed and ready to drive just a few minutes before qualifying got underway.

Q1

With no rain falling as the session started but more expected, there was a queue at the end of the pitlane, all on intermediate tyres, waiting for the green light to head out. The Williamses were at the head of the pack while Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu reported he lost drive as he took to the track. He tried to continue but ended up stopping which brought out the Red Flag.

Qualifying Results – 2023 Canadian Grand Prix

Alex Albon had set the first time of qualifying, a 1:27.739 and there were only three times on the board, as Logan Sargeant and Valtteri Bottas had also put a lap in. Zhou did manage to get back going and was able to slowly make his way back to the pits.

The session got back underway with the Red Bulls at the head of the field this time, while Alfa Romeo had managed to figure out and rectify Zhou’s issue which allowed him to head out with the rest.

After everyone had put a time on the board, Max Verstappen was at the top of the timesheets with a 1:22.843 ahead of Charles Leclerc and Fernando Alonso. With five minutes to go the reigning champion had brought the times down to a 1:21.988 with Alonso less than a tenth behind, while Nyck de Vries, Oscar Piastri, Yuki Tsunoda, Logan Sargeant and Zhou were in the drop zone.

The leaderboard was constantly changing as track conditions improved and times dropped. Traffic also became a problem, Carlos Sainz getting in the way of a few cars, one of them being Pierre Gasly who was livid as he failed to make it out of the drop zone. Lewis Hamilton also had an issue, he had told his team that he wasn’t able to see anything in his mirrors and then got in Lance Stroll’s way a little later.

In the end Verstappen topped the session with a 1:20.851 ahead of Alonso and the Mercedes of Hamilton and George Russell. Tsunoda, Gasly, de Vries, Sergeant and Zhou didn’t make it through.

Q2

Verstappen was the first on track as the second part of qualifying started while Albon was the first to take the risk and put on a set of soft tyres while the rest continued on the intermediates. There was a close call for Stroll, the Canadian drawing gasps from the crowd as he just brushed his front wing against the barriers as he spun and slid down the track to T5.

As Albon put in good times, other drivers also made the switch to slick tyres. Albon went to the top of the times with a 1:19.471 before dropping it down to a 1:18.725 as the rain started drizzling down again. The Mercedes cars and Stroll were the last to make the switch off the intermediates but even with the bit of rain, the slicks were the better tyre at the moment.

With five minutes to go Albon was still at the top ahead of Verstappen and Norris while Sergio Perez, Nico Hulkenberg, Stroll, Kevin Magnussen and Bottas were in the drop zone.

The rain got heavier in the final few minutes, Perez having switched back to inters as the final cars were going to slicks but wasn’t able to get a lap together properly so he failed to progress. Leclerc was very unhappy with the Ferrari tyre strategy calls as he ended in P11, while he and Perez were joined by Stroll, Magnussen and Bottas in the bottom five.

At the top though the brave call from Albon saw him top the session over three and a half tenths ahead of Verstappen with the McLarens lining up behind him.

Q3

The rain continued bucketing down so the track would probably be getting worse each lap in this portion of the session. Verstappen headed the queue waiting at the end of the pitlane and set a 1:27.059 but behind him Alonso was setting faster sectors but in the end could only go P2.

Surprisingly, despite the rain, times continued to improve and the session got Red Flagged with just over seven minutes on the clock as Oscar Piastri rear first into the barrier just after T7. Hulkenberg got incredibly lucky, crossing the line to go P2 a second before the Red Flag was shown.

When the session got back underway it was the Ferrari of Sainz who headed out first. Everyone but Piastri took to the track but the top two and Ocon all ducked back into the pits after only an outlap and none of the others managed to improve as the conditions had moved more towards full wet conditions rather than intermediates.

So Verstappen will share the front row with Hulkenberg while Alonso and Hamilton will sit behind them on row two. Russell took P5 just a few hundredths ahead of Ocon while ex-teammates Norris and Sainz slotted into P7 and P8 though the Ferrari racer will have to head to the Stewards about impeding. Piastri ended P9 while Albon, who didn’t get a time in, was P10.