Turkish Grand Prix – Lance Stroll took his first Formula 1 pole position after weather provided a very unpredictable qualifying session.

During a stop-start session with red flags being shown for weather and abandoned cars and yellow flags being a common feature, Stroll managed to put a lap together at the very end to snatch pole away from Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

“I can’t really put it into words right now,” said Stroll. “I’m shocked. I didn’t expect us to be up here after FP3, there was a lot of things that we weren’t sure of coming into qualifying. We didn’t look too competitive in P3 but I’m so happy right now.”

Perez had been one of the first to switch to the intermediate compound tyre at the start of Q3 and took provisional pole away from Verstappen, who had been sitting pretty at the top of the timesheets from FP1 right through to Q2. Stroll and the rest of the pack followed Perez’ lead swapping from full wet tyres to the intermediates but while the change proved successful for the Racing Point cars, Verstappen wasn’t as comfortable on them.

“I knew we were up there at the front. Listening to my engineer, he was giving me feedback every lap on where we were. But in these conditions you don’t really have time to think about where you are and what’s going on around you, it’s really just the next corner in front of you. Once I got on the [intermediate tyre] I knew we were in good shape and the car felt like it was pretty hooked up for these conditions anyways around here.”

Stroll has had two distinct parts to his 2020 season so far, in the lead up to his Monza podium the Canadian had scored points in all but one race whereas the five races since he has failed to score any, and also missed a race due to illness.

“I really put that lap together there at the end. I was under a lot of pressure, I only had one lap to do it there at the end ‘cos we started on the wet tyre and then we boxed for [intermediate tyres]. I had one lap where I got traffic, no I had Valtteri [Bottas] who spun in front of me, and then I had one lap at the end to do it.

“I had the confidence in the car and I just nailed pretty much every corner and pieced it together nicely. It’s such a great way to bounce back after a few rough weeks, since Mugello really it’s been a rough ride for me so it feels good. Feels really good right now.”

Today’s result means Stroll becomes the first Canadian to take pole for an F1 race since Jacques Villeneuve in the 1997 European Grand Prix. Stroll is the first Canadian pole sitter in his own lifetime however as that race weekend was held just over a year before the Racing Point driver was even born.

“To put it on pole is a special moment for me, one of the biggest highlights of my career for sure. We dream about these moments growing up and it’s pretty special.”

The Canadian was more content to enjoy the moment than look ahead to the race saying “Let me go to sleep first tonight. I’ll deal with that tomorrow.” However before he can sleep he will have to contend with the stewards as he is one of a number of drivers under investigation for yellow flag infringements over the course of the qualifying session.