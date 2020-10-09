Eifel Grand Prix – The first practice session at the Nurburgring has been cancelled, due to heavy fog and wet weather hitting the circuit.

The first practice session has been cancelled at the Nurburgring, while the second practice session, at the time of writing, has been delayed.

With F1 visiting the Nurburgring in October, the chances of the weather being bad were always going to be high. Temperatures have struggled to escape single digits, while heavy rain and fog has enveloped the circuit.

As a result, the first practice session went through several delays before being cancelled outright as the medical helicopter was unable to fly.

This prevented the first appearances for anticipated rookies Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott, both of whom were scheduled to drive in FP1 with Alfa Romeo and Haas respectively. They will now have to wait for another day to make their debut Grand Prix weekend appearances.

The weather has remained poor throughout the hours since the first practice session, with second practice now also indefinitely delayed as organisers wait for a break in the clouds. However, with the medical helicopter still grounded, it’s likely this session will also be cancelled.

This will mean that third practice, on Saturday morning, is likely to be very busy as the drivers get their eye in ahead of qualifying on Saturday afternoon. This situation also happened earlier this year at the Styrian Grand Prix, with action only happening on Saturday and Sunday. However, this venue had just played host to the Austrian Grand Prix on the previous weekend, meaning the loss of practice time wasn’t as critical.