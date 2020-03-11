Dutch Grand Prix organisers say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak within Europe, and are continuing preparations as planned.

Following 35 years off the F1 calendar, Formula 1 returns to an updated Zandvoort in May for the Dutch Grand Prix and organisers say preparations are continuing as planned for the event.

With the Bahrain Grand Prix confirmed as taking place without spectators, and the Vietnam Grand Prix currently uncertain, the return of Formula 1 to Europe in May is also not without its hurdles as Netherlands currently has 382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4 deaths.

“The preparations for the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix are continuing as planned.” said a statement from the Dutch Grand Prix promoters. “We will continue to collaborate with all the relevant organisations that are also carefully monitoring the situation.”

“The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) regularly advises us on the situation and on possible measures to be taken.”

On Wednesday, McLaren confirmed that a team member has gone into isolation as a precaution, after showing symptoms similar to the coronavirus. The team are currently awaiting test results. It’s understood two other members of Formula 1 personnel have also presented with symptoms, with unconfirmed reports that they are from the Haas team.