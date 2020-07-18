Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete qualifying results from the 2020 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix from the Hungaroring.
Qualifying Q1 Results: (Bottom five are eliminated)
- Sergio Perez Racing Point 1:14.681
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.214
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.226
- Carlos Sainz McLaren+0.600
- Lando Norris McLaren+0.763
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.774
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.793
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.814
- George Russell Williams +0.904
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.038
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.041
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.086
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.112
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.167
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.424
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.471
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.523
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1.726
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.825
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.933
