Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete qualifying results from the 2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring Circuit at Spielberg.
Results (Classification):
Qualifying Q3 Results:
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.273
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.216
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.398
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.428
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.649
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.652
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.738
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.755
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.919
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +2.378
Qualifying Q2 Results: (Bottom five are eliminated)
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.825
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.113
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.623
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.832
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.919
- Esteban Ocon Renault +0.939
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.011
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.189
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.404
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.720
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.803
- George Russell Williams +1.811
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.820
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.892
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.386
Qualifying Q1 Results: (Bottom five are eliminated)
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.188
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.109
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.316
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.402
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.603
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.474
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1.499
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.509
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.636
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +2.004
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +2.055
- George Russell Williams +2.194
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2.683
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +2.694
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.952
Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.184 Sergio Perez Racing Point +3.419 Nicholas Latifi Williams +3.571 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.643 Romain Grosjean Haas No time
