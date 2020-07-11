Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete qualifying results from the 2020 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring Circuit at Spielberg.

Click here for our full report from the qualifying session at the Red Bull Ring.

Results (Classification):

Qualifying Q3 Results:

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:19.273 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.216 Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.398 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1.428 Esteban Ocon Renault +1.649 Lando Norris McLaren +1.652 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.738 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.755 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.919 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +2.378

Qualifying Q2 Results: (Bottom five are eliminated)

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:17.825 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.113 Lando Norris McLaren +0.623 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.832 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.919 Esteban Ocon Renault +0.939 Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.011 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.189 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.404 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.720 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.803 George Russell Williams +1.811 Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.820 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.892 Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.386

Qualifying Q1 Results: (Bottom five are eliminated)

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.188 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.109 Lando Norris McLaren +0.316 Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.402 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.603 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.474 Esteban Ocon Renault +1.499 Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.509 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.636 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +2.004 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +2.055 George Russell Williams +2.194 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +2.683 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +2.694 Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.952 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +3.184 Sergio Perez Racing Point +3.419 Nicholas Latifi Williams +3.571 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +3.643 Romain Grosjean Haas No time

