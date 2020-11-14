Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete qualifying results from the Istanbul Park circuit ahead of the race on Sunday in Turkey.
Q3:
- Lance Stroll Racing Point 1:47.765
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.290
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +1.556
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +2.683
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +3.830
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +4.795
- Esteban Ocon Renault +4.857
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +4.980
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +5.493
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +9.461