Austrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the qualifying session ahead of the 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Red Bull Ring.
Results (Classification):
Q3
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:03.720
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.048
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.270
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.294
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.329
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.387
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.553
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.850
- George Russell Williams Racing +0.871
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.898
Q2
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:03.927
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.331
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.449
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.485
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.488
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.556
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.566
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.591
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.620
- George Russell Williams Racing +0.626
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.632
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.673
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.792
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.929
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.156
Q1
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 1:04.249
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.096
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.223
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.257
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.314
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.347
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +0.533
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.584
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.592
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +0.597
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.657
- George Russell Williams Racing +0.658
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.678
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.718
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +0.728
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +0.760
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.802
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +0.946
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.178
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +1.702
Click here to view the report from qualifying