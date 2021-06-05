Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Here is the grid after qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:41.218
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1:41.450
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1:41.563
- Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri 1:41.565
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1:41.576
- Lando Norris, McLaren 1:41.747 (Under investigation)
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:41.917
- Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri 1:42.211
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine 1:42.327
- Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 1:42.659
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 1:42.224
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine 1:42.273
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren 1:42.273
- Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo 1:42.587
- George Russell, Williams 1:42.758
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams 1:43.128
- Mick Schumacher, Haas 1:44.158
- Nikita Mazepin, Haas 1:44.238
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin NO TIME
- Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo NO TIME