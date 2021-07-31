Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete qualifying results ahead tomorrow’s Grand Prix for the 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.419
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:15.734
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:15.840
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:16.421
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1:16.483
- Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.489
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:16.496
- Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:16.653
- Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:16.715
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:16.750
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:16.871
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:16.893
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:17.564
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:17.583
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:17.919
- George Russell Williams Racing 1:17.944
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:18.036
- Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:18.922
- Mick Schumacher Haas NO TIME
Click here to view the Qualifying report