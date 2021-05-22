Monaco Grand Prix – Here is the grid after qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix at Monte Carlo
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:10.346
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1:10.576
- Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 1:10.601
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1:10.611
- Lando Norris, McLaren 1:10.620
- Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri 1:10.900
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1:11.095
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 1:11.419
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:11.573
- Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo 1:11.779
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine 1:11.486
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren 1:11.598
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1:11.600
- Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo 1:11.642
- George Russell, Williams 1:11.830
- Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri 1:12.096
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine 1:12.205
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams 1:12.366
- Nikita Mazepin, Haas 1:12.958
- Mick Schumacher, Haas NO TIME