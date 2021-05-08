Spanish Grand Prix – Here is the grid after qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes 1:16.741
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull 1:16.777
- Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes 1:16.873
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari 1:17.510
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine 1:17.580
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari 1:17.620
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren 1:17.622
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull 1:17.701
- Lando Norris, McLaren 1:18.010
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine 1:18.147
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin 1:17.974
- Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri 1:17.982
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin 1:17.079
- Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo 1:18.356
- George Russell, Williasm 1:19.154
- Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri 1:18.556
- Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo 1:18.917
- Mick Schumacher, Haas 1:19.117
- Nicholas Latifi, Williams 1:19.219
- Nikita Mazepin, Haas 1:19.807