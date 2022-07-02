British Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from qualifying for this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around Silverstone.
Q3
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari -1:40.983
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.072
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.315
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.633
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.012
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.101
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.133
- George Russell Mercedes +1.178
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.736
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +22.112
Q2
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:40.655
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.407
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.592
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.947
- George Russell Mercedes +1.040
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.166
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.554
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.858
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.985
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.618
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +3.047
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +3.577
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +3.656
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +3.700
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +4.535
Q1
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:39.129
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.717
- George Russell Mercedes +0.899
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.061
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.299
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.392
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.662
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +2.267
- Lando Norris McLaren +2.386
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.469
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.551
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.601
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2.764
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.804
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2.869
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +2.949
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +3.030
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +3.537
- Mick Schumacher Haas +3.579
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.301