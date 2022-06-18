Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from qualifying for this weekend’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Q3
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:21.299
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.645
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.797
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.592
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.661
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2.057
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.230
- George Russell Mercedes +2.258
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.450
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.731
Q2
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:23.746
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1.102
- George Russell Mercedes +1.204
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +1.451
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.797
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.938
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +2.370
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.389
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +2.508
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +2.629
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +3.042
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +3.112
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +9.381
- Lando Norris McLaren NC
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari NC
Q1
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:32.219
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +0.058
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.562
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.738
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.789
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.793
- George Russell Mercedes +0.941
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.417
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.470
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.473
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1.488
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.622
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +1.710
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1.828
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.847
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +2.273
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +2.293
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.313
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +3.441
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +4.356