Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from qualifying for tomorrow’s 2023 F1 World Championship finale around the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
Q3
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:23.445
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.139
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.337
- George Russell Mercedes +0.343
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.371
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.523
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.639
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.663
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.726
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.103
Q2
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:23.740
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.180
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.229
- George Russell Mercedes +0.273
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.338
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.376
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.391
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.467
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.473
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.538
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.619
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.651
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.682
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.699
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.702
Q1
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:24.160
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.049
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.126
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.138
- George Russell Mercedes +0.177
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.208
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.245
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.265
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.277
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.299
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.301
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.327
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.341
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.405
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.440
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.578
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.604
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.628
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.999
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing No time