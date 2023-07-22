Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from qualifying for tomorrow’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
Q3
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes -1:16.609
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.003
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.085
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.296
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.362
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.383
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.425
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.426
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.436
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.577
Q2
- Lando Norris McLaren -1:17.328
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.099
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.219
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.235
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.243
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.252
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.324
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.347
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.372
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.373
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.375
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.513
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.674
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.816
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.889
Q1
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo – 1:18.143
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.175
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.217
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.250
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.297
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.321
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.434
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.437
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.552
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.554
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.600
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +0.632
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.639
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.711
- Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +0.763
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +0.774
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +0.776
- George Russell Mercedes +0.884
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.063
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +1.105