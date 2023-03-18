Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from qualifying ahead of tomorrow’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Q3
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:28.265
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.155
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.465
- George Russell Mercedes +0.592
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.666
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.680
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.813
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.958
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.978
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.092
Perez on pole as Verstappen hit with mechanical issues
Q2
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -1:28.635
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.122
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.268
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.322
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.327
- George Russell Mercedes +0.497
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.620
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.739
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.743
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.776
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.816
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.826
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.882
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.033
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +21.318
Q1
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -1:28.761
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.483
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.537
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.574
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.615
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.650
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.786
- George Russell Mercedes +0.831
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.893
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.928
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.945
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.946
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.983
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.129
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1.168
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.178
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +1.233
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1.483
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.686
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +39.749