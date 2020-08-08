70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the qualifying session at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Results Q3 (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:25.154
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.063
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +0.928
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.022
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1.143
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1.274
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1.380
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.460
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1.515
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.624
Results Q2 (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:25.785
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +0.476
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.481
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.738
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.851
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.857
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.889
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.924
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.994
- Lando Norris McLaren +1.100
Esteban Ocon Renault +1.226 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1.293 Carlos Sainz McLaren +1.298 Romain Grosjean Haas +1.469 George Russell Williams +1.670
Results Q1 (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:26.738
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.080
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +0.415
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.416
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +0.416
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +0.449
- Lando Norris McLaren +0.479
- Esteban Ocon Renault +0.540
- Nico Hulkenburg Racing Point +0.541
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.689
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +0.704
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +0.712
- Romain Grosjean Haas +0.781
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +0.874
- George Russell Williams +1.019
Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1.144 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.498 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1.692 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.695 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.755
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!