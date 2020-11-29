Bahrain Grand Prix – The race has been suspended following an incident for Romain Grosjean which left his Haas in a fireball on the opening lap.

A few corners into the race, Grosjean was involved in a mid-pack fight which left his spearing off track and into the barriers following slight contact with Daniel Kvyat’s AlphaTauri. The front of the Haas car penetrated the barrier and combined with the speed and angle of impact, tore the car in two and left it bursting into flames.

The Frenchman was thankfully able to escape the fireball and initial reports from Haas have stated that he suffered minor burns to his hands and ankles. As it was the opening lap, the medical car on track and able to be on the scene to assist Grosjean’s escape. Dr Ian Roberts was able to help the Haas driver across the barriers and away from the flames, while Alan van der Merwe was able to douse them with a fire extinguisher as they retreated to safety.

The red flag was immediately shown and the nineteen other drivers returned to the pit lane where they, along with the rest of the paddock awaited information on Grosjean. After it was confirmed he was safe, replays were shown of the accident and the Frenchman’s escape as received with a round of relieved applause in the pitlane.

Grosjean’s Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, said that “[Grosjean’s] shaken and is going through all the checks that you need to do after an impact like this,” Steiner said. “He’s conscious, he’s fine, but I didn’t have any direct contact with him, just with the people there. He seems to be OK.

“I want to thank the rescue crews who were there very quick. I didn’t see who it was yet, but the marshals and the FIA people, they did a great job. It was scary, it is scary what happened.”

Footage following the crash showed much of the monocoque – including the halo and the headrest – were melted in the middle of the barrier following the crash and fire.

“When you see what is going on out there, if you see the barrier, where it is torn down, it is unbelievable,” Steiner said. “I think we were lucky by being unlucky. I prefer that luck to any racing luck. He seems to doing good. Hopefully there is nothing coming, but he got away with it I think.”

The race will restart at 3:35pm Irish time, after a lengthy delay to clear the charred remains of the Haas and repair the barriers at the scene of the incident.

Developing report