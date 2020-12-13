Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete race results from the 2020 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the Yas Marina Circuit.

Click here for the complete race report from the 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 55 Laps Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +15.976 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +18.415 Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +19.987 Lando Norris McLaren +60.729 Carlos Sainz McLaren +65.662 Daniel Ricciardo Renault +73.748 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +89.718 Esteban Ocon Renault +101.069 Lance Stroll Racing Point +102.738 Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1 Lap Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 Lap Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1 Lap Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1 Lap George Russell Williams +1 Lap Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 Lap Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 Lap Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap Pietro Fittipaldi Haas +2 Laps Sergio Perez Racing Point DNF

Join the new FormulaSpy F1 Discord!