Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Here are the complete race results from the 2020 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 55 Laps
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +15.976
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +18.415
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +19.987
- Lando Norris McLaren +60.729
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +65.662
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +73.748
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +89.718
- Esteban Ocon Renault +101.069
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +102.738
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1 Lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1 Lap
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1 Lap
- George Russell Williams +1 Lap
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 Lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap
- Pietro Fittipaldi Haas +2 Laps
- Sergio Perez Racing Point DNF