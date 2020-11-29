Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the compete results from the 2020 edition of the Bahrain GP from the Sakhir Circuit.
Click here for our complete report from the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 57 Laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +1.254
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +8.005
- Lando Norris McLaren +11.337
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +11.787
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +11.942
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +19.368
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +19.680
- Esteban Ocon Renault +22.803
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1 Lap
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1 Lap
- George Russell Williams +1 Lap
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1 Lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 Lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap
- Sergio Perez Racing Point DNF
- Lance Stroll Racing Point DNF
- Romain Grosjean Haas DNF