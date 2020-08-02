British Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the 2020 British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit, UK.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 52 Laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +5.856
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +18.474
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +19.650
- Lando Norris McLaren +22.277
- Esteban Ocon Renault +26.937
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +31.188
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +32.670
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +37.311
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +41.857
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +42.167
- George Russell Williams +52.004
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +53.370
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +54.205
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +54.549
- Romain Grosjean Haas +55.050
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 LAP
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri DNF
- Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
- Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point DNS – Hulkenberg out of the British Grand Prix
