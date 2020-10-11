Eifel Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the 2020 Eifel GP held at the Nurburgring in Germany.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 60 Laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +4.470
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +10.143
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +16.070
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +21.905
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +22.766
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +30.814
- Nico Hulkenberg Racing Point +32.596
- Romain Grosjean Haas +39.081
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +40.035
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +40.810
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +41.476
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +49.585
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +54.449
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +55.588
- Lando Norris McLaren DNF
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing DNF
- Esteban Ocon Renault DNF
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes DNF
- George Russell Williams DNF