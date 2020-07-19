Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring.
Click here for our complete report from the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 70 Laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +8.702
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +9.452
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +57.579
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +1:18.316
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +1 Lap
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +1 Lap
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1 Lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1 Lap
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1 Lap
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1 Lap
- Lando Norris McLaren +1 Lap
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1 Lap
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1 Lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- George Russell Williams +1 Lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +5 Laps
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri DNF
Want the latest Formula 1, Formula E & IndyCar news sent directly to you? Subscribe here!