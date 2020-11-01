Imola Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 Laps
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +5.783
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +14.320
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +15.141
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +19.111
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +19.652
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +20.230
- Lando Norris McLaren +21.131
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +22.224
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +26.398
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +27.135
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +28.453
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +29.163
- Romain Grosjean Haas +32.935
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +57.284
- George Russell Williams DNF
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing DNF
- Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
- Esteban Ocon Renault DNF
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri DNF