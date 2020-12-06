Sakhir Grand Prix – Here are the complete race results from the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix, held at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Racing Point 87 Laps
- Esteban Ocon Renault +10.518
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +11.869
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +12.580
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +13.330
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +13.842
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +14.534
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +15.389
- George Russell Mercedes +18.556
- Lando Norris McLaren +19.541
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +20.527
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +22.611
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +24.111
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +26.153
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +32.370
- Jack Aitken Williams +33.674
- Pietro Fittipaldi Haas +36.858
- Nicholas Latifi Williams DNF
- Max Verstappen DNF
- Charles Leclerc DNF