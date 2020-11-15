Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix, held at the Istanbul Park circuit.
Click here for our complete report from the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 58 Laps
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +31.633
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari +31.960
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari +33.858
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +34.363
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +44.873
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +46.484
- Lando Norris McLaren +61.259
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +72.353
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +95.460
- Esteban Ocon Renault +1 Lap
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1 Lap
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1 Lap
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +1 Lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- George Russell Williams +1 Lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
- Romain Grosjean Haas DNF
- Nicholas Latifi Williams DNF
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo DNF