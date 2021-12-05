Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes – 50 laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +11.825
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +27.531
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +27.633
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +40.121
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +41.613
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +44.475
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +46.606
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +58.505
- Lando Norris McLaren +61.358
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +77.212
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +83.249
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 lap
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin NC
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing NC
- Nikita Mazepin Haas NC
- George Russell Williams Racing NC
- Mick Schumacher Haas NC
