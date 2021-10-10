Turkish Grand Prix – Here are the complete race results from today’s 2021 F1 World Championship race at the Istanbul Park circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes – 58 laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +14.584
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +33.471
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +37.814
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +41.812
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +44.292
- Lando Norris McLaren +47.213
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +51.526
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +82.018
- Esteban Ocon Alpine + 1 lap
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo + 1 lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo + 1 lap
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren + 1 lap
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri + 1 lap
- George Russell Williams Racing + 1 lap
- Fernando Alonso Alpine + 1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing + 1 lap
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin + 1 lap
- Mick Schumacher Haas + 2 laps
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2 laps
