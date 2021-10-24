US Grand Prix – Here are the complete race results from today’s 2021 F1 World Championship race from the Circuit of the Americas.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -56 laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +1.333
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +42.223
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +52.246
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +76.854
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +80.128
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +83.545
- Lando Norris McLaren +84.395
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 lap
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- George Russell Williams Racing +1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
- Mick Schumacher Haas +2 laps
- Nikita Mazepin Haas +2 laps
- Fernando Alonso Alpine NC
- Esteban Ocon Alpine NC
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri NC
