Australian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race on Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit.
Click here to read the race report.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari – 58 laps
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +20.524
- George Russell Mercedes +25.593
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +28.543
- Lando Norris McLaren +53.303
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +53.737
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +61.683
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +68.439
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +76.221
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +79.382
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +81.695
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +88.598
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 lap
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing NC
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin NC
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari NC