Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race on the Baku City Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -51 laps
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +20.823
- George Russell Mercedes +45.995
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +71.679
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +77.299
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +84.099
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +88.596
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +92.207
- Lando Norris McLaren +92.556
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +108.184
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 lap
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF
- Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari DNF
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF
