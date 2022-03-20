Bahrain Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship season opening race from Bahrain.
Results (Classification):
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari – 57 laps
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +5.598
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +9.675
- George Russell Mercedes +11.211
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +14.754
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +16.119
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +19.423
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +20.386
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +22.390
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +23.064
- Mick Schumacher Haas +32.574
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +45.873
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +53.932
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +54.975
- Lando Norris McLaren +56.335
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +61.795
- Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +63.829
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing NC
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing NC
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri NC
Click here to read the race report.