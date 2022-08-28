Belgian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 44 laps
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +17.841
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +26.886
- George Russell Mercedes +29.140
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +73.256
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +74.936 *
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +75.640
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +78.107
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +92.181
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +101.900
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +103.078
- Lando Norris McLaren +104.739
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +105.217
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +106.252
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +107.163
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo DNF
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes DNF
* Penalties
Leclerc – 5 second time penalty (speeding in the pit lane)
