Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -70 laps
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +0.993
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +7.006
- George Russell Mercedes +12.313
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +15.168
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +23.890
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +24.945
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +25.247
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +26.952
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +38.222
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +43.047
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +44.245
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +44.893
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +45.183
- Lando Norris McLaren +52.145
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +59.978
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +68.180
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNF
- Mick Schumacher Haas DNF
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing DNF
Click here to read the race report.