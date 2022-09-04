Dutch Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at Zandvoort.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 72 laps
- George Russell Mercedes +4.071
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +10.929
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +13.016
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +18.168
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +18.754
- Lando Norris McLaren +19.306
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +20.916
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +21.117
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +22.459
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +27.009
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +30.390
- Mick Schumacher Haas +32.995
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +36.007
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +36.869
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +37.320
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +37.764
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo DNF
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNF
Click here to read the race report.