French Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around Circuit Paul Ricard.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 53 laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +10.587
- George Russell Mercedes +16.495
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +17.310
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +28.872
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +42.879
- Lando Norris McLaren +52.026
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +56.959
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +60.372
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +62.549
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +64.494
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +65.448
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +68.565
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +76.666
- Mick Schumacher Haas +80.394
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing DNF
- Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNF
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari DNF
