Hungarian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around the Hungaroring.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -70 laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +7.834
- George Russell Mercedes +12.337
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +14.579
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +15.688
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +16.047
- Lando Norris McLaren +78.300
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 lap
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +1 lap
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1 lap
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +1 lap
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1 lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap
- Alexander Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +1 lap
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +2 laps
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo DNF
