Japanese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s rain delayed and shortened 2022 F1 World Championship race at Suzuka.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -28 laps Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +27.066 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +31.763 * Esteban Ocon Alpine +39.685 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +40.326 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +46.358 Fernando Alonso Alpine +46.369 George Russell Mercedes +47.661 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +70.143 Lando Norris McLaren +70.782 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +72.877 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +73.904 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +75.599 Kevin Magnussen Haas +86.016 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +86.496 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +87.043 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +88.091 Mick Schumacher Haas +92.523 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF

* Penalties

Leclerc – 5 second penalty – (leaving the track and gaining an advantage)

