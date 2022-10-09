Japanese Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s rain delayed and shortened 2022 F1 World Championship race at Suzuka.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -28 laps
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +27.066
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +31.763 *
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +39.685
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +40.326
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +46.358
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +46.369
- George Russell Mercedes +47.661
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +70.143
- Lando Norris McLaren +70.782
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +72.877
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +73.904
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +75.599
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +86.016
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +86.496
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +87.043
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +88.091
- Mick Schumacher Haas +92.523
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF
- Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF
* Penalties
Leclerc – 5 second penalty – (leaving the track and gaining an advantage)
