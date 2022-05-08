Miami Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from Sunday’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Miami International Autodrome.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -57 laps
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +3.786
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +8.229
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +10.638
- George Russell Mercedes +18.582
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +21.368
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +25.073
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +28.386
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +32.128
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +32.265
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +35.902
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +37.026
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +40.146
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +49.936
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +73.305
- Mick Schumacher Haas NC
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin NC
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri NC
- Lando Norris McLaren NC
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo NC
