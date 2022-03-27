Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship season opening race from Jeddah.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -50 laps
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +0.549
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +8.097
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +10.800
- George Russell Mercedes +32.732
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +56.017
- Lando Norris McLaren +56.124
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +62.946
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +64.308
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +73.948
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +82.215
- Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin +91.742
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 lap
- Alex Albon Williams Racing NC
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo NC
- Fernando Alonso Alpine NC
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren NC
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing NC
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNS
- Mick Schumacher Haas DNS
