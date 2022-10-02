Singapore Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing -60 laps
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +7.595
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +15.305
- Lando Norris McLaren +26.133
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +58.282
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +61.330
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +63.825
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +65.032
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +66.515
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +74.576
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +93.844
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +97.610
- Mick Schumacher Haas +1 lap
- George Russell Mercedes +2 laps
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNF
- Esteban Ocon Alpine DNF
- Alex Albon Williams Racing DNF
- Fernando Alonso Alpine DNF
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing DNF
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF
