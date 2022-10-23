United States Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Circuit of the Americas.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -56 laps
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +5.023
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +7.501
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +8.293
- George Russell Mercedes +44.815
- Lando Norris McLaren +53.785
- Fernando Alonso Alpine +55.078
- Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +65.354
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +65.834
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +70.919
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +72.875
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +75.057
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +76.164
- Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +81.763 *
- Mick Schumacher Haas +84.490 *
- Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +90.487
- Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +103.588 *
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo DNF
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF
Verstappen seals Red Bull’s title despite pit stop chaos
* Penalties
Gasly – 10 second penalty (not properly serving his five second penalty for a Safety Car infringement)
Schumacher – 5 second penalty (track limits)
Latifi – 5 second penalty (forcing Schumacher off the track)