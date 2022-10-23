United States Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2022 F1 World Championship race at the Circuit of the Americas.



Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -56 laps Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +5.023 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +7.501 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +8.293 George Russell Mercedes +44.815 Lando Norris McLaren +53.785 Fernando Alonso Alpine +55.078 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +65.354 Kevin Magnussen Haas +65.834 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +70.919 Esteban Ocon Alpine +72.875 Alex Albon Williams Racing +75.057 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +76.164 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +81.763 * Mick Schumacher Haas +84.490 * Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +90.487 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +103.588 * Lance Stroll Aston Martin DNF Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo DNF Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF

Verstappen seals Red Bull’s title despite pit stop chaos

* Penalties

Gasly – 10 second penalty (not properly serving his five second penalty for a Safety Car infringement)

Schumacher – 5 second penalty (track limits)

Latifi – 5 second penalty (forcing Schumacher off the track)