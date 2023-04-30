Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Here are the provisional race results from today’s fourth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Baku.
Results (Classification):
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing – 51 laps
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +2.137
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +21.217
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +22.024
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +45.491
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +46.145
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +51.617
- George Russell Mercedes +74.240
- Lando Norris McLaren +80.376
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +83.862
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +86.501
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +88.623
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +89.729
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +91.332
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +97.794
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +100.943
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 lap
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo DNF
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri DNF
Perez goes two-for-two in Baku