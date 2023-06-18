Canadian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing – 70 laps
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +9.570
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +14.168
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +18.648
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +21.540
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +51.028
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +60.813
- Esteban Ocon Alpine +61.692
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +64.402
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +64.432
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +65.101
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +65,249
- Lando Norris McLaren +68.363 *
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +73.423
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 lap
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1 lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap
- Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri +1 lap
- George Russell Mercedes DNF
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing DNF
Verstappen wins in Canada to give Red Bull their 100th victory
* Penalties
Norris – 5 second time penalty (Unsportsmanlike behaviour – backing up cars to give himself a gap to double-stack behind the Safety Car)