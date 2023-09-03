Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.
Results (Classification):
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -51 laps
- Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +6.802
- Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +11.082
- Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +11.508
- George Russell Mercedes +23.028 *
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +42.679 *
- Alex Albon Williams Racing +45.106
- Lando Norris McLaren +45.449
- Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +46.294
- Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +64.056
- Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +70.638
- Oscar Piastri McLaren +73.074 *
- Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +78.557 *
- Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +80.164
- Pierre Gasly Alpine +82.510
- Lance Stroll Aston Martin +87.266
- Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap
- Esteban Ocon Alpine DNF
- Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNS
Click here to read the race report.
* Penalties
Russell – 5 second time penalty (leaving the track and gaining an advantage)
Hamilton – 5 second time penalty (causing a collision with Piastri)
Piastri – 5 second time penalty (leaving the track and gaining an advantage)
Sargeant – 5 second time penalty (causing a collision with Bottas)