Italian Grand Prix – Here are the complete results from today’s 2023 F1 World Championship race at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza.

Results (Classification):

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing -51 laps Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +6.802 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +11.082 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +11.508 George Russell Mercedes +23.028 * Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +42.679 * Alex Albon Williams Racing +45.106 Lando Norris McLaren +45.449 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +46.294 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +64.056 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri +70.638 Oscar Piastri McLaren +73.074 * Logan Sargeant Williams Racing +78.557 * Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +80.164 Pierre Gasly Alpine +82.510 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +87.266 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1 lap Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 lap Esteban Ocon Alpine DNF Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri DNS

* Penalties

Russell – 5 second time penalty (leaving the track and gaining an advantage)

Hamilton – 5 second time penalty (causing a collision with Piastri)

Piastri – 5 second time penalty (leaving the track and gaining an advantage)

Sargeant – 5 second time penalty (causing a collision with Bottas)